Investigation of Sudbury pepper spray attack leads to seizure of sawed-off shotguns

The investigation into a May 23 convenience store robbery in Sudbury has netted two arrests and the seizure of two sawed-off shotguns.

The robbery took place on Notre Dame Avenue, when a suspect tried to walk off with items without paying for them.

"An employee stopped the man and asked him to pay for the items, resulting in the man pepper-spraying all of the employees in the store," police said in a news release.

"The man then fled the area on foot."

The employees sustained minor injuries as a result.

Police were able to identify a suspect and arrested them during a raid of a residence May 26.

"During the execution of the search warrant, officers located a loaded sawed-off rifle, ammunition and several prohibited weapons," the release said.

A 23-year-old suspect is facing numerous charges, including robbery with a weapon, wearing a disguise, administering a noxious substance and weapons possession.

That investigation led to police obtaining a second search warrant at a separate residence in Greater Sudbury where officers seized another loaded sawed-off rifle.

As a result, a 53-year-old suspect is charged with weapons possession, uttering death threats and resisting arrest.