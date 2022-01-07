Investigation ongoing into road rage shooting in northeast Calgary

Calgary police are looking for more information that may lead them to make an arrest in a violent case of road rage.

Officials told CTV News that officers were dispatched to a gas station located at 3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E. for reports that a man had been injured.

When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot. They learned it was because of a road rage incident a short time earlier.

"The victim had been driving his car west on Castleridge Boulevard N.E. through Prairie Winds Park when it is believed a road rage incident occurred resulting in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle from a dark grey truck," a CPS spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News on Friday.

The victim had been struck in the arm and went to the gas station for help.

He was then taken to Foothills Medical Centre in non-life-threatening condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.