Investigation prompts 'increased police presence' in Londesborough, Ont.


OPP are seen in Londesborough, Ont. during an investigation on June 4, 2023. (Source: Darrell Bergsma)

Few details are known at this time, but the village of Londesborough was the site of a large police presence on Sunday afternoon.

OPP had blocked off entry into the small town north of Clinton, with a number of police officers observed in the area.

A section of London Road running through the town was closed for a brief period while police investigated, but it was reopened by 3 p.m..

There has been no word from police on what the investigation pertained to. 

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller

