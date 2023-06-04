Investigation prompts 'increased police presence' in Londesborough, Ont.

Few details are known at this time, but the village of Londesborough was the site of a large police presence on Sunday afternoon.

OPP had blocked off entry into the small town north of Clinton, with a number of police officers observed in the area.

A section of London Road running through the town was closed for a brief period while police investigated, but it was reopened by 3 p.m..

There has been no word from police on what the investigation pertained to.

— With files from CTV News London's Scott Miller