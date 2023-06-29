Investigation sees 4 people arrested, weapons, drugs and cash seized in Moose Jaw

Four people are in custody after police seized assault weapons, drugs and money during an operation in Moose Jaw.

According to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS), officers arrested four people as part of an ongoing investigation at around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., members of the Tactical Response Team searched a home on the 1100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in Moose Jaw, a news release read.

Police discovered two assault style firearms, drugs, cash, and other stolen property at the home.

The investigation is considered ongoing.

Moose Jaw police said future updates will be provided.