Investigation started after body found in Bow River

Emergency crews investigate after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Mark Villani).

Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.

The body was located near the area of Ogden Road and 32nd Avenue Southeast.

CTV News reached out to police for further information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated as information is confirmed.

