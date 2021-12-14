Investigation still underway after B.C. minister injured in Victoria: VicPD

Victoria police continue to seek a Good Samaritan who is believed to have helped B.C.'s Forest Minister after she was knocked down in an incident last week.

The incident occurred between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 when B.C. Forest Minister Katrine Conroy was walking home from legislature grounds.

During that time, police say Conroy was "knocked to the ground" by an unknown person near the intersection of Ontario Street and Oswego Street.

The incident was reported to police the next day after Conroy went to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they're still trying to determine if the incident was criminally motivated or an accident.

"To date, investigators have found no evidence to suggest that this incident is related to the minster’s role in government," said VicPD in a release Tuesday.

Investigators say they're hoping to speak with a Good Samaritan who reportedly helped the minister after the incident. Police say they're also on the lookout for Conroy's glasses, which were lost in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD notes that it does not normally identify people involved in investigations. However, the police department identified Conroy after it consulted with the premier's office, which had already shared information publically about the incident.