Investigation underway after body discovered under 14 Street bridge

An investigation is underway after Calgary police discovered a body near the Bow River early Sunday morning.

Police were contacted at around 10:45 a.m., on reports of a body on the south side of the Bow, under the 14 Street bridge.

The cause of death remains undetermined. Homicide detectives have been engaged.

An autopsy will take place Tuesday.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.