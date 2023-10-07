Investigation underway after dead woman discovered in vehicle in Sundre, Alta.

An investigation is underway after a woman died Friday afternoon in Sundre.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Sundre RCMP were called to a local business on Main Avenue West after a call for assistance.

Upon arrival, police discovered a dead woman in a vehicle.

The RCMP is investigating the woman's death as a homicide. Police would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who might possess video evidence, whether it's dash cam video or security video from homes or businesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3655. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

Sundre is a town in central Alberta a little more than 100 kilometres northwest of Calgary.