Investigation underway after dog shot in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County

A police investigation is underway after a dog was shot and killed in Nova Scotia's Guysborough County.

RCMP say the dog was shot while outside a home in the community of Marie Joseph Friday night.

According to police, the owner of the dog wasn't home at the time and was informed when a neighbour called to say their dog had been shot and killed.

Police say the incident was reported the next day.

Anyone who was in the area of Hwy. 7 or Bakers Road, or who heard gunshots between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday night, is asked to contact Guysborough County District RCMP 902-522-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.