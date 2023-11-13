Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Collingwood Grain Terminal

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Collingwood Grain Terminal over the weekend, causing significant damage.

The Collingwood Fire Department deputy fire chief says the blaze broke out in the grain dryer at Collwest Grains Ltd. on Sixth Line late Sunday afternoon.

The situation required four trucks and 25 firefighters to contain, along with mutual aid from 10 Clearview Fire and Emergency Services members.

"Water supply was an issue for this call," said Stephen Emo, Collingwood Fire Department deputy fire chief.

Emo said firefighters had to drag 600 feet of hose from Sandford Fleming Boulevard through the area behind the Collingwood Brewery.

Officials say no injuries were reported. The grain dryer will need to be replaced.

"We are in the process of evaluating the damage and developing a plan to service our customers for the rest of the corn harvest," Collwest Grain posted to social media following the fire.

There is no damage estimate at this time.