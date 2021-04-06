Investigation underway after gunshots reported in southwest London

London police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly heard early Sunday morning.

Police say that although multiple people heard the gunshots, no one contacted them at the time.

It was only later that police received reports that a gun had been fired in the area of Gladman Avenue and West Street, southwest of Wharncliffe and Base Line roads, shortly before 6 a.m.

On Sunday evening a citizen reported having heard the sound of gunshots and finding evidence a gun had been fired in the 100 block of Base Line Road.

Another resident reportedly located evidence a gun had been fired in the 100 block of Gladman Avenue.

No injuries were reported and no weapons has been recovered.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.