Investigation underway after man dies in police custody: Sask. RCMP

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man died while in RCMP custody.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said the man went into medical distress Monday just before 3 p.m. while being held at the detachment.

“Police initiated life-saving efforts until EMS arrived on scene. The male was then transported to hospital where he was later declared deceased,” an RCMP news release said.

The man’s family was notified, police said.

The RCMP said they notified SIRT of the incident, which is required by law.

“SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death,” the release said.