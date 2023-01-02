Investigation underway after man shot in Toronto's west end

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s west end.

The incident happened in York’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.

Toronto police, in a tweet posted shortly after midnight, said they received reports of multiple gunshots being heard and someone being shot near Weston Road and Humber Boulevard.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. Police said his injuries "appear" to be serious.

People are being advised to use caution in the area.