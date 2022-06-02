Investigation underway after N.S. RCMP officer shoots axe-wielding man: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and injured a suspect while responding to a weapons complaint in Cumberland County Thursday morning.
The RCMP confirmed the incident, which happened at a home on Highway 6 in Upper Malagash, N.S., in a news release.
The Serious Incident Response Team says an axe-wielding man was threatening people he knows inside the home.
SIRT says the RCMP officers found the suspect, who was still armed with the axe, at the back of the house. One officer deployed a Taser, but it was “ineffective.”
According to SIRT, the officer then discharged their weapon, striking the suspect in the leg. The man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else inside the home was injured.
Police referred the matter to SIRT, which investigates all serious incidents involving police in the province.
“Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP is unable to discuss further details,” said the RCMP in a news release Thursday.
The Police Act requires SIRT’s director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months after it is finished.
