Investigation underway after OPP discover body of North Bay man

The Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is investigating after the body of a 45-year-old man was found in Merrick Township.

In a news release Tuesday, the OPP said the body of Benjamin Budge was discovered just off Highway 11, on what is unofficially known as Big Brother Road.

Police said they believe Budge left the Maplewood Avenue area of North Bay and headed north on Highway 11 around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"He was wearing dark coloured shorts, a tan long-sleeved shirt, carrying a large green backpack," police said. "It's believed that he was on foot."

The investigation by the North Bay OPP crime unit, under the direction of the OPP's criminal investigation branch, is continuing, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

A post-mortem is scheduled in Sudbury on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.