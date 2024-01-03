Investigation underway after Sudbury suspect Tasered by police dies

More details are emerging following an incident Tuesday in Sudbury in which a 46-year-old man died while in police custody.

Because a civilian died after interacting with police, the investigation is being handled by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

Sudbury police were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 10:50 a.m. on Keith Avenue in Chelmsford when they placed the man under arrest.

“During his arrest, an officer deployed a conducted energy weapon,” the SIU said in a news release.

“The man went into medical distress. Officers provided emergency care and called paramedics. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, the SIU said. The post-mortem is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Anyone who may have information about the investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.