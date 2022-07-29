Investigation underway after suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket
The York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket.
According to police, officers were called to a home near Prospect and Gorham streets at around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of an injured person.
When they arrived at the scene, police say they found the victim suffering from unspecified injuries outside the residence.
She was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The cause of death has not been confirmed, but police have deemed the death suspicious. The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.
No further information has been released regarding suspects, but police said on social media they don’t believe there is a threat to public safety.
Police are asking anyone with information or who may have video surveillance footage of the area to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
