Investigation underway after vehicle struck by bullet: Halifax police

Police in Halifax are investigating a report of shots fired in the city Thursday.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., police responded to Herring Cove Road near Shoreham Lane.

They say the suspect pulled up alongside the passenger side of another vehicle being driven by a lone man and fired a shot, striking the vehicle.

"The suspect then drove off towards the Armdale Roundabout. At this time, no injuries have been reported," read a release from Halifax Regional Police Friday.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, wearing a hat and sunglasses at the time of the incident. The suspect's vehicle is described as an older model black Volkswagen Jetta with tinted rear brake lights.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or video from the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.