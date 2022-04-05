Investigation underway after woman found dead on Toronto street

Police are working to determine what caused a woman’s death after her body was found in the middle of a west Toronto street early on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Avenue, south of Dupont Street at 1:30 a.m. for what was initially reported to them as a pedestrian struck.

They arrived to find a woman in the middle of the road, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the scene said they have not yet identified the woman and cannot say for certain if her injuries were caused by an impact by a vehicle or something else.

Lansdowne Avenue was closed between Dupont Street and Lappin Avenue to allow for an investigation.