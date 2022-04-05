Investigation underway after woman found dead on Toronto street
CP24 Web Content Writer
Chris Herhalt
Police are working to determine what caused a woman’s death after her body was found in the middle of a west Toronto street early on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Lansdowne Avenue, south of Dupont Street at 1:30 a.m. for what was initially reported to them as a pedestrian struck.
They arrived to find a woman in the middle of the road, suffering from multiple traumatic injuries.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police at the scene said they have not yet identified the woman and cannot say for certain if her injuries were caused by an impact by a vehicle or something else.
Lansdowne Avenue was closed between Dupont Street and Lappin Avenue to allow for an investigation.
-
New Brunswick woman, 62, dies in snowmobile crashA 62-year-old woman is dead following a single-snowmobile crash in Wapske, N.B.
-
Father/daughter win monthly Soo hospital drawRichard Harasym of Marathon and Rebecca Harasym of Sault Ste. Marie split $156,850 after winning the Sault Area Hospital's March 50/50 draw.
-
Spike belt brings stolen vehicle fleeing police in Saskatchewan to a stop in Manitoba: RCMPMounties say a man driving a stolen car that attempted to ram officers in Saskatchewan was eventually brought to a stop on a Manitoba highway.
-
Calgary man identified as victim of Crescent Heights homicideCalgary police have identified a man found shot to death in the community of Crescent Heights on Friday.
-
Average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex continues to climbThe average sale price of a home in Windsor-Essex has just gone up by another $188,000.
-
Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbingHalifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.
-
Dad and local jeweller create unique necklace for Olympian daughterRegina goldsmith Megan Hazel, helped Mick Hart create a one of a kind necklace for his Olympian daughter, Micah Zandee-Hart.
-
Manitoba government investing $2.6M in employment services with focus on single parentsA new investment from the Manitoba government is part of the ongoing work to change the Employment and Income Assistance program.
-
Police investigating daylight shooting in MississaugaPolice are on scene following a shooting near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.