Investigation underway after woman struck by OPP cruiser: SIU

The provinces Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a woman was struck in Corunna by a police vehicle being operated by an OPP officer.

According to the SIU, an officer was travelling westbound on St. Clair Boulevard and when turning south onto St. Clair Parkway, collided with an 82-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to fill out a witness form or contact the SIU at at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.