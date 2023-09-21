iHeartRadio

Investigation underway in Barrie after driver leaves scene of crash


A heavily damaged vehicle is pictured in the intersection of Anne Street and Dunlop Street West in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 20, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

Police are investigating after a pickup truck involved in a collision in Barrie took off from the scene.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Anne Street at Dunlop Street West shortly after 5 p.m.

One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, and police say minor injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact the local authorities.

