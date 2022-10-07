Investigation underway into alleged sexual assault near ferry terminal: HRP

Police in Halifax are investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened near the ferry terminal in Dartmouth, N.S., last month.

On Sept. 16, police received a report of a sexual assault that happened on Sept. 2 around 12:20 p.m. near Ferry Terminal Park.

Police say an unknown man walked up to a woman and touched her in a “sexual manner” before leaving on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, standing about five-foot-ten inches, weighing roughly 220 pounds with dark brown hair and a goatee. At the time, police say he was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.