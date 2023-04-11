iHeartRadio

Investigation underway into early morning Spruce Cliff apartment fire


Firefighters on the scene of an early morning apartment fire at the Barberry Walk Apartments in southwest Calgary.

An early morning fire in the city's southwest left a fifth-floor apartment uninhabitable.

Calgary Fire Department members were called to the Barberry Walk Apartments in the 900 block of Barberry Walk S.W. in Spruce Cliff at around 3 a.m. after fire broke out in the 15-storey building.

Officials say the fire was extinguished before it spread to additional suites.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

12