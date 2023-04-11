Investigation underway into early morning Spruce Cliff apartment fire

An early morning fire in the city's southwest left a fifth-floor apartment uninhabitable.

Calgary Fire Department members were called to the Barberry Walk Apartments in the 900 block of Barberry Walk S.W. in Spruce Cliff at around 3 a.m. after fire broke out in the 15-storey building.

Officials say the fire was extinguished before it spread to additional suites.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.