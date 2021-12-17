Investigation underway into latest Brookfield Place window shattering in downtown Calgary

Several roads surrounding a downtown office tower remain closed to traffic one day after a 27th floor window shattered, pouring pieces of dangerous glass to the streets and sidewalks below.

Thursday's window shattering at Brookfield Place, located at 225 Sixth Ave. S.W., saw debris smash through the back window of a parked Calgary Police Service van as officers ensured vehicles and pedestrians avoided the area.

A crack in the window was reported at around 9 a.m.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Properties tells CTV News that attempts are underway to determine what caused the windowpane to break and to repair it.

"We are actively working with our engineers and consultants to identify the cause of the broken windowpane and to expedite repairs, subject to safe temperature and wind conditions, while ensuring the safety of the public and our personnel," said Andrew Brent, senior vice-president and head of communications for Brookfield Properties' U.S. office division.

"We are relieved no one was injured and grateful to the local authorities for working quickly to safeguard the area. Safety in and around our properties is always our number one priority."

Detours remain in place around the building. The Calgary Police Service has not provided an estimated time for the reopening of the roads but say they will remain closed through Friday.

Thursday's incident is not the first window shattering at the building that opened in 2017.

Shards of glass rained down on the street below on three separate occasions during construction and in the months after it opened.

A window washing basket smashed into a 23rd-floor window on Oct. 15, 2017 and, two weeks later, on Oct. 29, 2017, pieces of glass fell from another window during a period of strong wind.

In April of 2016, shards from a 33rd-floor window while the town was being built. The cause of that incident has not been confirmed.