iHeartRadio

Investigation underway into northeast Calgary house fire


Fire crews on hand at a house fire on Laguna Close N.E. in northeast Calgary Friday night

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire in northeast Calgary Friday night.

Crews arrived just before 7 p.m. to a home on Laguna Close N.E., where they focused their attention on the roof of the house.

There's no word yet on the cause or extent of damage, but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

12