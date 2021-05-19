Investigation underway into suspicious fires in Lethbridge alleyways

Lethbridge Police and Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services are asking for tips from the public following two deliberately set fires on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to an alleyway in the 500 block of 12th Street South shortly before 2:30 p.m. after someone set fire to a couch. The flames spread to a neighbouring fence but firefighters were able to contain and douse the fire.

While crews attacked the first fire, another couch fire was reported roughly 15 minutes later in the 600 block of Fifth Street South. The blaze was fuelled by strong wind and quickly spread to a shed, fence, vehicle and a detached garage.

The fire was extinguished before it jumped to the home on the property.

An investigation is underway into both suspicious fires. Anyone with information about who set the couches ablaze is asked to contact the Lethbridge Police Service at 403-328-4444 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.