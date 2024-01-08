Investigator called in following London house fire

No injuries are a reported but a cat did have to be rescued following a residential fire on Monday.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. to Griffith Street just east of Boler Road.

According to crews on scene, the garage was engulfed when firefighters arrived and an investigator has been called in.

Damage is estimated so far at $200,000.

Boler Road was closed for a time, but has since been reopened.

— With files from CTV News London's Jim Knight