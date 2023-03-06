iHeartRadio

Investigator called in for Tuscarora Street fire


Windsor fire crews respond in the 300 block of Tuscarora St. on March 5, 2023. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

One person has been displaced after a fire on Tuscarora Street near McDougall Street in Windsor.

According to Windsor fire, damage is estimated at $200,000 and one person also suffered smoke inhalation.

Fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Sunday and was declared under control about an hour later.

The blaze was declared out just before midnight.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

