Investigator called to Erie Street fire

Windsor firefighters were called to the 900 block of Erie Street East in WIndsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 7, 2022. (_OnLocation_/Twitter)

Windsor firefighters put out a blaze on Erie Street.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Erie St East for a structure fire on Thursday night.

Windsor fire officials posted on Twitter that the fire was out and overhaul was beginning.

An investigator was called to the scene.

