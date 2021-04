Windsor firefighters were called to a residential structure fire on Goyeau Street

Multiple units responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of Goyeau Friday afternoon.

Crews soon reported the fire was under control.

A Windsor fire investigator is attending to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

— Windsor Fire (@WindsorFire1) April 23, 2021