Investigators appeal to recreational shooters after dirt biker's death in Ladysmith

Investigators with Vancouver Island's major crimes unit are looking for anyone who may have been shooting guns recreationally in the area where a dirt biker was found dead last month.

Paramedics were called to an area off Timberland Forest Service Road near Ladysmith around 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.

An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit launched a suspicious death investigation.

Witnesses reported gunfire in the remote area where several people were riding dirt bikes. Police later confirmed there may have been gunshots in the area which is popular with both off-road enthusiasts and target shooters.

On Thursday, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) issued a plea to anyone who may have been shooting near Timberland and Ninatti roads to speak with investigators.

Mounties said last week that criminality was not suspected in the man's death.

"There isn’t anything leading to criminality at this time," said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé in a statement to CTV News on March 1.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.