Investigators at scene of 2-alarm fire in northeast Calgary
Calgary firefighters, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a two-alarm fire that broke out in Taradale.
Officials say 911 dispatchers first began receiving calls about the fire, on Taraglen Road N.E., at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters first at the scene found a detached double garage with a heavy amount of smoke and fire coming from it.
After the situation was assessed, firefighters called a second alarm to request additional resources.
"Firefighters worked quickly to get the fire under control and prevent spread to nearby structures. No residents were at home when the fire started. After a search of the garage, nobody was found inside and no injuries have been reported at this time," the CFD said in a release.
There is no estimate on the damages to the garage, but the home on the property sustained some heat damage to its siding.
All utilities to the garage have been shut off and fire crews are expected to remain on scene to extinguish any hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information about the incident, especially about details that occurred prior to the CFD's arrival, is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.
-
Ashley Callingbull to be first Indigenous woman in Sports Illustrated SwimsuitEnoch Cree Nation's Ashley Callingbull is the first Indigenous woman to pose in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
-
Honens piano competition revokes invitations to 6 RussiansThe 2022 Honens International Piano Competition won't have any Russian pianists in the field.
-
'They’re getting a lot more revenue': experts call on governments to cut gas taxesAs fuel prices continue to climb around the world, some consumer advocates are calling on governments to cut fuel taxes.
-
More inquiries into cycling as gas prices climb in ManitobaHigh gas prices continue to be felt across Canada, including in Manitoba and it's now leading some to look for other forms of transportation.
-
More than 200 Afghan refugees have resettled in Manitoba so far, data showsAs Canada ramps up efforts to welcome an unlimited number of Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn country, work continues to resettle refugees fleeing a different conflict.
-
Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guardThe Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
-
'Everyone should be concerned about this': Union sounds alarm about shortage of ICU nursesThe B.C. Nurses’ Union is sounding the alarm about a staffing shortage in intensive care.
-
Sick Ukrainian children set to arrive in Canada thanks to this organizationAman Lara is an NGO made up of veterans and former interpreters who have helped people get out of Afghanistan. Now they're working to get sick kids out of Ukraine.
-
IIO investigating after death of woman in Fort St. John, B.C.B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman in the province's north after she allegedly failed to stop for police officers concerned for her safety.