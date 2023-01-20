iHeartRadio

Investigators called to structure fire on Erie Street


Erie Street was closed between Lillian Avenue and Elsmere Avenue due to a structure fire in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Source: Joey Busico)

Erie Street was closed between Lillian Avenue and Elsmere Avenue due to a structure fire.

Crews responded to the blaze is in the 700 block of Erie Street near Louis Avenue around 8 a.m. on Friday.

The street reopened later Friday morning.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started or possible injuries.

12