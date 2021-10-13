Investigators continue to look into source of Wheatley gas leak

Officials say investigators are continuing to make progress regarding the source of an intermittent gas leak at the scene of an explosion in downtown Wheatley.

The Wheatley technical team is planning to have soil vapour monitoring probes installed at various locations near the origin of the surface leak, municipality officials say.

The work will start later this week and will help engineers to determine the actual location of the source.

Gas monitoring will continue around the clock.

Officials say data collected during a gas release on Oct. 8 confirms the source is a naturally occurring gas which is typically found in the area. The gas originates 300 metres or deeper below the earth’s surface.

The area is now stable, but this can change at any time, officials say.

A “careful step-by-step process of elimination” is needed to safety determine the source of the leak and appropriate actions.