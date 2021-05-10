Investigators cordon off home near scene of targeted shooting that killed 19-year-old in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP officers and the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team responded to a fatal shooting on Saturday evening, and continued to investigate the scene on Sunday.

The incident, which left a 19-year-old dead, happened around 7 p.m. near 13th Avenue and 6th Street in Burnaby.

On Sunday afternoon, the crime scene was still being investigated and a home one block away, also on 13th Avenue, was cordoned off with police tape. Investigators could be seen using a drone to survey both the scene of the shooting and the home.

Police outside the house told CTV News Vancouver that the home is related to the shooting but would not elaborate.

In an official statement, police said that the shooting victim was initially taken to hospital but later died of his wounds.

Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT told CTV News Vancouver by email that his team believes the shooting was targeted and that the incident is possibly gang-related.

Witnesses say they heard at least three gunshots, and one person observed a body on the ground following the gunshots.

"I could see him from the window of my room – somebody laying down just behind the garbage can,” said Bruce Taylor.

“Next thing you knew more police cars coming right after the other,” he said.