Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) were deployed to London, Ont. Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.
According to a press release, the TSB said that the accident occurred at London’s International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and involved a Diamond DA-42 aircraft.
Speaking to CTV News, the TSB said that the small aircraft started to experience control issues at approximately 1:40 p.m. when the plane suddenly descended and struck the ground.
Two people were aboard at the time of the accident and no one was hurt.
The TSB continues to investigate.
-
Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prizeAn Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstormSaturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish schoolA 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.