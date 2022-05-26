Investigators deployed to London International Airport after aircraft accident: TSB

A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) were deployed to London, Ont. Thursday in regards to a plane crash involving a small aircraft.

According to a press release, the TSB said that the accident occurred at London’s International Airport on Wednesday afternoon and involved a Diamond DA-42 aircraft.

Speaking to CTV News, the TSB said that the small aircraft started to experience control issues at approximately 1:40 p.m. when the plane suddenly descended and struck the ground.

Two people were aboard at the time of the accident and no one was hurt.

The TSB continues to investigate.