Investigators release sketch of suspect in Surrey taxi shooting

Homicide investigators have released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a taxi driver and passenger in Surrey earlier this month.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Aug. 9 in a strip mall parking lot near 148 Street and 108 Avenue in the city's Guildford neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP officers were called for multiple reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The passenger – who the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the following day as 30-year-old David Chavez-Jara – died at the scene. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

IHIT took conduct of the investigation, and on Friday it released a forensic artist's sketch of the suspect in the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man from the image or has information about the shooting is asked to call the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Investigators have previously said Chavez-Jara was "well-known to police" and had recently been convicted on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police said they believe he was targeted in the shooting, but did not say whether they believe he had ties to gang violence in the Lower Mainland.

The day after the shooting, an outreach worker – who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety – said she had known Chavez-Jara for a long time. She described him as humble and generous.

"He would buy food, clothing for people that really needed it," she told CTV News at the time.

"He was such a nice guy, like, he helped out a lot. He made sure people were OK," she added.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz and Kendra Mangione