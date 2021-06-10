Investigators search for cause of Thursday afternoon house fire

Calgary fire crews were called to a single family home in Arcadia around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to put out a house on fire.

Upon arrival, crews discovered flames and smoke coming out of the attic of a bungalow.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the attic, by cutting a large hole in the roof in order to access it through the top. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, before conducting a search for any hot spots due to the presence of cellulose insulation in the attic.

An investigator is on scene trying to determine the cause of the fire.