Investigators search former Oshawa home of convicted killer Adam Strong
Investigators returned this week to the Oshawa home of convicted murderer Adam Strong to search the premises after suspicious items were found.
Forensic investigators searched the home Monday after a civilian contractor working on the premises found clothing items they thought were suspicious, Durham police said.
READ MORE: Judge tells Ontario man he will 'never be seen in public again' while sentencing him to life in prison
The contractor called police.
The home is now occupied by other residents and the items did not belong to them. Police did not say where exactly the items were located or how many items were collected.
Strong was convicted of first-degree murder last year in the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache, who disappeared in August 2017. He was also convicted of manslaughter in connection with the death of Kandis Fitzpatrick, who was last seen in 2008.
Fitzpatrick had been missing for years, though investigators had found evidence to indicate that she had died. They finally found her remains this past February.
-
Police investigate stabbing in Grant Park parking lotA stabbing brought police and emergency crews to a Grant Park parking lot Tuesday night.
-
Tourism North Bay gets new executive directorAfter five years with Tourism North Bay, executive director Steve Dreany is retiring in December.
-
Lucky 13: Berrios ties career high for strikeouts as Blue Jays top Phillies 4-3Jose Berrios tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts over six solid innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended a four-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.
-
'A dilemma': Muddled messaging from B.C. health officials compounds booster availability confusionDays after the province caved to public and political pressure on the availability of fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians are increasingly confused and conflicted about what to do next.
-
Dusk Dances Barrie returning, bringing family-friendly fun to Lampman LaneMembers of Barrie's dance community will be out for the return of a three-day festival that promises to light up Lampman Lane Park.
-
-
Amanda Todd case: Same usernames found during forensic examination of devices, officer testifiesAn RCMP officer who examined data from devices in the Amanda Todd case is now testifying at the trial of the man accused of sexually extorting the B.C. teen.
-
B.C. dog gives birth to 14 puppies in possible Canadian recordA family from Abbotsford, B.C., believes their dog's litter of 14 puppies has set a Canadian record for boxers.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Brampton suffers life-threatening injuriesA pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night and left with life-threatening injuries, police say.