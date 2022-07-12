Investigators search former Oshawa home of convicted killer Adam Strong

Investigators returned this week to the Oshawa home of convicted murderer Adam Strong to search the premises after suspicious items were found.

Forensic investigators searched the home Monday after a civilian contractor working on the premises found clothing items they thought were suspicious, Durham police said.

The contractor called police.

The home is now occupied by other residents and the items did not belong to them. Police did not say where exactly the items were located or how many items were collected.

Strong was convicted of first-degree murder last year in the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache, who disappeared in August 2017. He was also convicted of manslaughter in connection with the death of Kandis Fitzpatrick, who was last seen in 2008.

Fitzpatrick had been missing for years, though investigators had found evidence to indicate that she had died. They finally found her remains this past February.