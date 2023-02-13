Investigators seek RAM pickup truck driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run in Midland

Investigators in Midland want to find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Provincial police say a newer model Ram pickup truck struck a local man on Friday sometime around 1 a.m. on King Street in the downtown area.

They say the injured victim was left lying on the side of the road between the Scotia Bank and Maple Pub.

Police believe the vehicle had been travelling northbound at the time and fled the scene.

The truck is described as being grey or olive-coloured, with a crew cab and tinted windows.

Police urge anyone with information on the possible vehicle, driver or dash cam footage to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.