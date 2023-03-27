Investigators take stand as Windsor, Ont. first-degree murder trial continues

WARNING: Graphic content

The first-degree murder trial of three Toronto-area men, Keermaro Rolle, Tameko Vilneus and Kyle Hanna continued in Windsor Superior Court on Monday.

The three accused also face attempted murder charges for their alleged role in the shooting death of Madisen Gingras, 20, on April 1, 2020.

Lawyers questioned Windsor Police Sgt. Paul Patterson before shifting focus toward London-based forensic pathologist Dr. Edward Tweedie.

His autopsy found Gingras was shot in the back of the head with a gun pressed against her skull.

The jury was shown an X-ray along with several graphic photographs of Gingras following her death.

Tweedie testified that at the time of her death, Gingras “appeared to be a healthy young lady.”

The 14 jurors were shown the bullet that was removed from Gingras along with a zip tie that was bound around her neck.

Earlier this month, key witness Jacob Reaume, who was dating Gingras at the time of her death, testified on the stand for weeks. Reaume was also shot in the arm during the incident, which happened near the intersection of Northwood and Cleary Streets in south Windsor.

The trial is scheduled to continue throughout the week, possibly lasting until May as dozens of witnesses are expected to testify.