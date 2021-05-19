Investigators testify at Dyrrin Daley double murder trial

Readers may find some details in this story to be distressing

Police investigators took the virtual stand Wednesday at the double-murder trial of Dyrrin Daley.

The 28-year-old Barrie man is accused of killing a father and son inside their apartment in February of 2017, continued Wednesday.

The court heard about the moment the bodies of Nick and James Pasowisty were carried out of their William Street home in body bags.

Blood was seen dripping from the bag containing Nick’s body, testified Sgt. Glen Crooks, an identification unit officer with the Barrie Police Service.

Crooks testified that he was responsible for recording video of the scene where both men are believed to have been stabbed to death in the early hours of Feb. 8, 2017.

Court head that Crooks saw a cell phone on the ground vibrating and lighting up before the bodies were removed.

The veteran investigator told the court he later recorded video inside the accused’s Marcus Street home.

Defence lawyer Robert Harbic also cross-examined Crooks’ colleague Det.-Const. Shannon Green, who took photographs of the scene.

Green told the court she captured images of baggies that appeared to contain marijuana, along with several bongs and four cell phones.

The investigator also testified that she took photos of a “well-used” duffel bag, which contained an extendable police baton and a pellet gun.

Daley is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Nick Pasowisty and second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old James Pasowisty.

Daley told police at the time of his arrest that he killed the Pasowistys in self-defence.