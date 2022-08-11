Investigators to speak about brazen machete attack on Brampton, Ont. real estate agent

Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

Police in Peel Region plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.

On Aug. 4, Joti Singh Mann was climbing into a Jeep parked in his driveway when he was approached by a man wielding an axe.

Video obtained from the scene shows the axeman swinging the blade into the vehicle’s driver’s side window after Mann shut the door, popping the glass from its frame.

Two other men join in, one armed with a machete.

They pull Mann from his vehicle, bring him to the end of the driveway and hack and slash him repeatedly.

The violence only ends when a woman identified as Mann’s mother exits the home to render aid.

Mann is a real-estate agent and media personality in Brampton.

A friend says he suffered the loss of a big toe and use of one hand in the attack, and also received 25 stitches.

Mann hosts a podcast and his mother told CP24 that he received a threat while recording a recent episode.

At 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Peel Regional Police Supt. Sean Gormley will speak about the incident with reporters.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will broadcast the update live.