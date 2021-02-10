A Canadian investor is inquiring about leasing Marquis Downs from Prairieland Park and resuming horse racing this year, according to a spokesperson for the investor spearheading the idea.

Carol Reynolds says she can’t identify who the investor is, but says he’s not from Saskatchewan, and is working with other partners.

“He has a strong agricultural background,” Reynolds told CTV. “A strong thoroughbred racing background.”

Reynolds says her client is seeking a multi-year proposal with the goal of leasing and operating the facility and overseeing horseracing there this upcoming season.

Kristy Rempel, Manager of Marketing for Prairieland Park, confirmed to CTV the group had made an inquiry back in December, but to her understanding, no formal contract or official offer had been submitted. She added any discussions have been very preliminary and they need more information.

Rempel said Prairleland Park has never leased any of their own space before.

Last summer, Prairieland Park announced the cancellation of the 2020 horseracing season at Marquis Downs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.