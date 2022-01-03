Invitation sent, but not received: B.C. teacher turns to vaccine phone line to book booster

Over the weekend, approximately 800,000 British Columbians who are more than six months past their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine began receiving text and email invitations to book their booster shots.

When Brenda Pasichnyk’s husband got his invitation on Saturday afternoon, she figured hers would be forthcoming. The two are both school teachers who got their second shots close to seven months ago.

She kept checking her phone, but there was no email inviting her to book. So on Sunday morning, she called the vaccination phone line, and was surprised at what the agent told her.

“Their records show I had an email invite, even though I never received one,” said Pasichnyk who confirmed the spelling of the email address with the agent and checked her junk mail folder, and is positive she didn’t get the invitation. She was able to book her vaccination appointment over the phone.

“I was relieved, but I was frustrated because I know after positing some things on Twitter there are many other people that have not received their invite, but they’re due and they’re starting to call in and get their appointments,” said Pasichnyk.

She’s encouraging teachers and friends who are past the six-month requirement to phone the toll-free vaccination line, if they haven’t received an invitation to book.

“It’s quite possible they did not get an email or text, but they’re eligible and their appointments are waiting for them to be booked,” she said.

Pasichnyk originally had a booking for Jan. 17, but after checking the online portal on Monday morning and finding some last-minute spots, she was able to get a same-day appointment at a Delta pharmacy.

She suggests people who can’t find a booster appointment in the next few weeks book the best slot they can, and then keep checking back. Appointments can be changed online.

“I recommend going on first thing in the morning, it seems to be more openings then,” said Pasichnyk.

She’s relieved she got her booster dose the day before she’s due back at school, and a week in advance of most students returning

“I had a smile coming out of the pharmacy after I got my shot,” she said. “It’s a step in the right direction, and I’m really hoping that more teachers more education staff and people around the province phone in if they’re due, and get their boosters.“