ION light rail stops running for hour and a half in Waterloo Region

Riders of the LRT in Waterloo Region experienced a slight interruption to their schedule around the Sunday lunch hour.

Just before 11 a.m., Grand River Transit stated that the light rail wasn't running.

Replacement buses were sent out between the far end stations of Conestoga and Fairway Mall.

Around 12:30 p.m., GRT issued a tweet saying the disruption along the line had ended.

Another notice issued just a few minutes later the 301 ION going from both malls at 12:40 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. had been cancelled