ION train service impacted by weather

Grand River Transit (GRT) said ION trains are not running between Mill Station and Fairway Station due to weather.

In a post to twitter at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, GRT said ION shuttle buses are running between the stations.

The transit agency did not provide a time when it expected service to be restored.

Earlier in the day, GRT said ION trains were not running between Research and Technology Station and Fairway Station due to the weather.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada issued an alert for Waterloo region warning heavy wet snow, slippery conditions, and falling temperatures will make for hazardous travels on the roads.