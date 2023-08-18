IOOF charity motorcycle ride raises funds for expansion

A charity ride for a good cause on a sunny day.

That's the goal of Young at Heart Ride in support of the IOOF Seniors Homes, which is in the process of a $48M expansion.

In its 18th year, the success of the annual ride can be attributed to the dedication of the riders, sponsors, donors, and volunteers who participate year-over-year to raise funds to support the IOOF's residents and local seniors.

"We are excited to kick off the IOOF's Young at Heart Ride once again at Barrie Harley-Davidson, and proud to be part of such an important and dedicated group of supporters who are prioritizing health care for seniors in our community," said Kate Insley, owner and COO of Barrie Harley-Davidson, the sponsor of the ride.

In 2022 with the help of our sponsors and donors, the charity ride raised over $26,000, and in total, $266,000 since its inception in 2006.

Barrie Harley-Davidson presented the IOOF Seniors Homes with a generous contribution towards the Young at Heart Ride and will be hosting the event kick-off to a scenic country ride on Aug. 26.

In 2022, with the help of our sponsors and donors, the charity ride raised over $26,000 and $266,000 since inception.

The 2023 Young at Heart Ride helps raise funds to assist in the expansion of the IOOF's long-term care facility (10 Brooks Street, Barrie), addressing the growing need for increased care in our community.

The IOOF is embarking on the redevelopment capital project to expand the facility to a 226-bed long-term care home.

This revitalization will create 64 new long-term care beds and 66 upgraded beds, modern spaces, updated equipment, private rooms, and increased square footage.

Ride registration is $50 to participate, and pre-registration is required. Riders are encouraged to collect pledges. 100 per cent of the profits will benefit the IOOF's redevelopment campaign.

To register or support the event, visit IOOF.com or call 705-728-2389 ext. 322.