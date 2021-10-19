Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi too close to call

Even with 17 out of 20 polls reporting, Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi remained too close to call.

As of publication, Jennifer Rice led the ward with 32.4 per cent of the vote. She led by a slim 0.3 per cent margin over Rhiannon Hoyle.

Scott Johnston was in third place with 11.7 per cent.

He was followed by Glynnis Andrea Lieb, Jon Morgan, and Jason Carter — who all did not receive more than 10 per cent of the vote.