Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Friday banned Iran from importing of American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain's Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a reflection of mistrust toward the West. Manitoba woman turns to TikTok to document car crash recovery A Manitoba woman has turned to social media to document her miraculous story of recovery, a true testament to the power of living. NHL's All-Canadian division stacked with stars Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews will face off nine times and the Battle of Alberta will play out 10 times in an all-Canadian division never before seen in the NHL. Veteran CFL receiver Walker returns for another stint with the Edmonton Football Team American receiver Derel Walker is back with the Edmonton Football Team.